Alice Charlene Gunter Lansdell, 85, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native of Lee County, she was born in Tupelo, March 12, 1935 to James Chalmer and Alice LaVonia Wheeler Gunter. After learning to sew from her mother at a young age, she became a highly skilled seamstress. Not only was she talented, she had a passion for sewing and was able to enjoy a fulfilling career doing what she loved. She loved to sing, cook for and spend time with her family. She was a member of West Mooreville Baptist Church where she played piano for many years. Survivors include her children, Mitzi Lansdell of Saltillo, Tony Lansdell of Mooreville, Nancy Goodin of Fulton and Jay Lansdell and his wife, Debbie of Mooreville; son-in-law, Greg Dye of Saltillo; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Holloway of Amory; best friend and cousin, Jean Walters of Tupelo; and close friend, Von Murphy of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents; father of her children, JW Lansdell; daughter, Kim Dye; son, Steve Lansdell; four brothers; three sisters; and special friend, Paul Wilson. Visitation will be 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A graveside service will be 4:30 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Gilvo Cemetery with Rev. Eric Sanford officiating. Pallbearers will be Mac Ransom, Bryan Lansdell, Owen Dye, Brad Jones, Josh Stanford and David Manly. Honorary pallbearers will be Drake Stanford, Jacob Randolph, JW Lansdell, Dominic Barlow and Brayden Stanford. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
