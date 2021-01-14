Jerry Lantrip, 87, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 12:30 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS.

