Evelyn June Lantrip, 68, passed away October 10, 2021 at Church Street Manor. She was born March 26, 1953 to Quay and Buneva McGreger of Randolph, MS. She was in the last graduating class of Randolph High School in 1971. She loved the outdoors, working in her yard, gardening, tending to the wildlife, taking pictures, and traveling, especially with her friends, Annie and Marge and her niece, Crystal. She was married to Larry Lantrip for 27 years and he was her true love. They retired and opened up the Clock-Shop in the Longview community where they serviced clocks in many of our surrounding states. After, the retirement of her brother Barry, he joined them at the Clock-Shop where they spent many hours together working, building, and delivering clocks. Our precious brother-in-law passed away four years ago, and the Clock-Shop was closed. June was a resident for the past two months of her life at Church Street Manor in Ecru. The staff, aids, and nurses took excellent care of her and she made many, many friends her short stay there. She will be missed dearly by all her family and friends. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of her memorial service. Bro. Drew Richardson and Bro. Jody Riddle will officiate the memorial service which will be held, Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will begin at 4:00PM and continue to service time of 6:00PM. The family requests in lieu of flowers, make all donations to Longview Baptist Church. June is survived by her special sisters-in-law, Margaret Nix(Mike) of DeRidder, LA, Jean Lantrip of Cairo, and Mary Berry of Springville; special brother-in-law, Charles Cowsert(Bonnie); two sons, Wesley Kisor(Heather) of Pontotoc and Johnny Crouch(Jessie) of Okolona; brother, Barry McGreger(Regina); four sisters, Brenda Mize, Teresa Baldwin(Danny), Tammy Bass(Mike), and Robyn Riddle(Jody); three grandchildren, Kayla, Kimberly, and Kristin; nine great grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lantrip; her parents, Quay and Buneva McGreger; one sister, Sylvia Cowsert; one brother, Paul McGreger; and one special brother-in-law, Harrel Lantrip.
