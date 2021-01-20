Margaret Mae Baginski Lantrip, 89, departed this life for the life eternal on Tuesday evening, Janaury 19, 2021 from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Margaret was born in Cook County, Illinois on July 9, 1931 to the late Bernard E. and Margaret Baginski. She grew up and was public educated there. She married Grover Corbett Hunter. He died in l966. She later met and married Fred Lantrip, Sr. and they moved to Pontotoc Co., Mississippi in l970. Margaret spent her working career as a clerical worker/bookkeeper for the University of Illinois, the University of Florida and Futorian Mfg. Company. She had a delightful personality, always looked on the positive side of life and seldom met a stranger. A Baptist, she lived a purpose filled life of kindness and humility. She loved her dog, Harley beyond words. She thoroughly enjoyed quilting, cross-stitching selling on E-Bay and watching John Wayne westerns. A service celebrating her life will be held at 1PM Friday, January 22, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Kenneth Corley officiating. Private burial will follow in Springville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12PM until service time Friday only at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 1 PM Friday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Margaret leaves behind her son, Fred Thompson "Tommy" Lantrip, Jr. of Ecru; three daughters, Deborah Jeanne Hunter Lantrip Corley (Eddie) of Okolona, Marsha Lynn Lantrip Eaton and Sherry Ann Lantrip Walker (Jack), all of Charleston, Illinois; brother, Bernard R. Baginski of Plainfield, Illinois; nine grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, John Eaton; and great-grandson, Sammy Austin. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
