Carolyn Graham Larabee, 78, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born April 2, 1942 to the late Noel Waddle and the late Mary C. Pate Waddle in Tupelo. She was a 1959 graduate of Smyrna High School and a member of Itawamba Christian Church. Carolyn retired as a purchasing agent from Frito-Lay in Rancho Cucamonga, CA after 27 years of service. Private graveside service will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Jarrell and Rush Holcomb officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her sons; Terry J. (Aleksandra) Larabee of Ridgelend, and Dennis (Ronda) Larabee of Vinita, OK, 2 daughters; Michelle (Jay) Morgan of Fulton, and Linda (Mike) Pierce of Ontario, CA, 14 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; William Larabee, her parents; Noel and Mary C. Waddle, and a brother; James Waddle. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.