Laura Elizabeth Lard, 62, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on March 15, 1958 to Sydney and Martha Poindexter. Laura worked at Todd's Big Star in Saltillo as a cook and deli manager. She was known for making the best chicken tenders around. Laura absolutely adored her children and grandchildren and cherished the time they spent together. Laura leaves behind her daughter, Angela Tharp; her "spirit son", Greg Patterson; her son, Cody Lard and his wife Amy; two grandchildren, Zoie and Chaz Tharp; two sisters, Sarah Ware and her husband, O'Neal, and Kathy Page, and a host of friends and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jim Poindexter. Laura's life will be celebrated at a memorial service at 3 p.m. Friday, September 4 at the Saltillio Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Jim Peterson officiating. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
