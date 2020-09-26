Bobbie Crafton Larkin, passed away on September 25th, 2020 at the age of 72. She was born April 16th, 1948, the daughter of Ruble O' Rear and McClellan Crafton. She grew up on the family farm in Ryan's Well, just north of Fulton. Bobbie worked her way through school, attending Itawamba Community College, Mississippi State University (BA), and The University of Mississippi, graduating with a Master's Degree in Library Science. In 1972 she married Edmund Larkin in Saltillo, MS. Bobbie loved working with children and spent more than 30 years as a librarian; 20 of those years as an Elementary School Librarian in Clayton County, Georgia. Bobbie loved helping children learn to read and develop a love of the written word. After her retirement in 2010, Bobbie moved back to Mississippi to be closer to her sister. In her free time, she enjoyed reading mystery novels, attending church at First Baptist in Amory, participating in Sunday School, helping in the Church's nursery, and spending time with her family. Bobbie impacted thousands of lives through her work as a librarian, with her family, her community, and her church. She was a humble and very hard working woman who always put the needs of others ahead of herself. Her hard work and resiliency in the face of challenges will be remembered by all who loved her. She is survived by her sister, Loraine Sullivan (Jimmy), and two sons, John (Heather) and Brian. Her graveside funeral service will be held at Sandy Springs Baptist Church in Fulton, MS on September 29th at 11am. Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5-7 pm at EE Pickle Funeral Home, 500 3rd Street S, Amory, MS, 38821. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a charitable contribution to Reading Is Fundamental (rif.org). Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
