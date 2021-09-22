West Point, MS - Carolyn Marie Johnston Larkins Andrews, 71, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Monday night, September 20, 2021, at her home in West Point. She was born on September 22, 1949, in Lee County, to the late Wade and Ellie Dee Clayton Johnston. She attended Nettleton High School, but graduated in Dyersburg, Tennessee. She was a retired Wal-Mart employee, having worked there for 30 years. She attended The Episcopal Church of The Incarnation in West Point where she and her husband, David, were married on June 29, 2002. She was busy with her flower gardening and her grandchildren. She had no favorites, but she loved them all dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents: John and Susie Clayton and Bob and Grace Johnston, a sister: Ruth Tubbs (Charles) of Athens, and a brother: Bennie Wade Johnston of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Visitation will be Friday, September 24, 2021 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Calvert Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Deacon Marie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in West Point, Mississippi. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband David Andrews, Sr. of West Point: her four sons, Mike Larkins of Starkville, Bill Larkins (Lisa) of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, David Andrews, Jr. (Jamie) of Prairie, and Steven Andrews (Heather) of West Point: ten grandchildren: Lauren Larkins, Bethany Larkins, Morgan Larkins, Emma Andrews, Lexi Blanton, Ruth Andrews, Logan Andrews, Trey Andrews, Lillie Andrews, and Braysen Krier: three sisters: Jo Moore (Murray), Sarah Prout (Will) and Patricia Davis (Jack) and one brother: Richard Johnston (Maggie). Pallbearers will be Steven Andrews, David Andrews, Bobby Husbands, Jimmy Andrews, Jack Davis, and Johnny Cook. Memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church of The Incarnation, P.O. Box 316, West Point, MS 39773. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.