David Larrimore has gone home, dying on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the age of 95 years old after a recent illness. He was a long-time music minister and faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo where he became known for stirring trumpet solos he used to glorify his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born in Lucedale on October 23, 1926, he was the son of David "Dave" Deloach Larrimore and Aletha Jackson Larrimore. He carried special memories of his time in Lucedale and the people who served and taught in his beloved First Baptist Church. He thanked God for his teachers there and the inspiration they provided. After David graduated from George County High School, he continued his education at Mississippi Southern College and earned his Bachelor's of Art in Music from William Carey University. David was drafted and served his country in the United States Army during World War II. It was during his time in the U. S. Army that David really honed his trumpet skills as he honored his fellow service members with Taps or celebrated their return home with joyful tones amid cheering crowds at the train station. Later, he enlisted and served in the Korean conflict. Music was David's calling. He served at Immanuel Baptist Church in Hattiesburg and Second Baptist Church in Indianola before attending New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. While earning his master's degree he served at Rio Vista Baptist Church in Metairie. His first place of service as a full-time minister was Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church in Meridian. He also served at Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and First Baptist Church of Cullman, Alabama. Calvary was his final full-time ministerial position. He would later serve in an interim position at Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory and part-time at First Baptist Church in Saltillo. He was fully invested emotionally and spiritually in each place he served. His churches became his family. He didn't seek opportunities but remained attentive to God's call. As his age advanced, he developed special relationships with the staff at North Mississippi Medical Center Wellness Center, Cedars Health Center, and the Gregory House of Traceway Retirement Community. Wherever he served his trumpet was nearby as he played in revivals or at special events. There were trumpet specials across the United States, one in Ghana, Africa, and at Baptist conference facilities like Ridgecrest at Black Mountain, North Carolina. An avid golfer, pool player, and gardener, David also had a talent for refinishing furniture. Living a life full of joy and laughter David loved many things but especially Jesus, his family, Alabama football and the Atlanta Braves. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jeanette Bilbo Larrimore; daughter Sherry Vance (Jud); three very special grandsons, Judson Vance of Tupelo, Joel Vance of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Peter Vance (Kelley) of Tupelo; three great-grandchildren, Isaac, Aoife Belle, and Archie; nephew, Van Larrimore; nieces, Ann Pray and Jan Leflore; and from his Calvary family, his special adopted daughter, Lisa Tally. David was preceded in death by his parents, David and Aletha Larrimore of Lucedale; and brothers, Thomas Larrimore of Jackson and Joe Larrimore of New Orleans. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until service time Sunday at the Church. Services will be 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. John Armistead and Dr. John Boler officiating and Dr. Bob McCord will be providing the Eulogy. Graveside services will follow at Lee Memorial Park. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements. Pallbearers will be Jeff Tally, Wilson Long, Tyson Taylor, Pat Caldwell, Keith Reece, and Parrish Alford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 501 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS, 38804. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
