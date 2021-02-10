Summer Chantalle Larry, 27, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at her home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Sturdivant Cemetery, Caledonia, MS. Burial will follow at Sturdivant Cemetery.

