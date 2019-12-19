Memorial services for Mike LaRue, 63, will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 until the time of the service. Mike died December 18, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee from complications arising from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS - Lou Gehrig's Disease). He has resided in Alcorn County, for the past 30 years. He was a six-year avionics Veteran of the United States Air Force and a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. Mike's life works included retail drug store management, mentor for handicapped juvenile offenders, probation-parole officer, Deputy Sheriff and District Attorney Investigator. He is survived by his wife, Jean LaRue of Rienzi, MS and his children Melody LaRue Waters (John) of Mantachie, MS, Sara LaRue Davis (Joe) of Fulton, MS, Bree LaRue-Burnett (Shayne) of La Grange, NC, Jana Payne Holland (Paul) of Byron, GA and one step-son, Daniel Rogers of Corinth, MS. He leaves his Father, George Bates of D'Iberville, MS, a brother, George LaRue of Panama City, FL and a sister, Suzie Bates of Tampa, FL. Also left is his mother-in-law, Linda Whitfield of Corinth, MS. Other survives include his Uncle Joe, Aunt Nancy, cousins Alice, "Joey", Danny, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Bates; father Jack LaRue. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the LaRue family. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home
