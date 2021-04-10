Delferd Ray "Hum" Lauderdale, 83, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home after a sudden illness. He was born April 8, 1938, in Itawamba County, to Humbert and Coy Wayne Dulaney Lauderdale. He was a member of the Pine Grove Church of Christ for over 40 years. A hard worker all his life, Hum retired from the Fulton Telephone Company after 44 years of service. After retirement, he worked with his girls at Lauderdale Mechanical in Tupelo, where he was affectionately known as "Doc." Throughout his working career, he made many lasting friendships and loved working with all his coworkers. He enjoyed woodworking, working in his yard, and was an avid conversationalist who enjoyed picking at and joking with people. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Mark Neaves and Dennis Doughty officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Johnnie Lauderdale; four daughters, Pam Snow (Roger), Donna Lauderdale, Tina Payne (Kevin), and Gina Davis (Mike), all of Fulton; two sons, Steve Lauderdale (Candi) of Fulton and Johnathan Lauderdale (Kristie) of Tupelo; four sisters, Dorothy Wilemon (Rommie), Nellie Coker, and Agnes Gray, all of Fulton, and Linda Rainwater (Kenneth) of Florence, AL; ten grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Mike Todd, Ronnie Wilson, Jason Gassaway, Dusty Snow, Payton Snow, Cody Lauderdale, and Ty Davis. Visitation will be Sunday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the Lauderdale family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
