Ruby Iline Lauderdale, 92, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at The Hospitality House in Iuka. She was born March 16, 1929, to Rube and Eula Woodruff, the third of 14 children. She worked at Prentiss Manufacturing, Co., and ITT, owned Leon's Grocery and was a dorm proctor at NEMCC before her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, quilting and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Pounders officiating. Burial will be in New Lebanon Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, Randy (Barbara) Morris of Southaven and Bill (Rejaneia) Morris of Guys, TN; one brother, Tullon (Joyce) Woodruff of New Vienna, OH; six sisters, Betty Ruth Pounders of Iuka, Mary Quay South of Cairo, Jean (Lamar) Skinner of Burnsville, Ann Browder of Corinth, Nadine (Ronnie) Walker of Springfield, MO, and Rita Gail Brown of Iuka; one sister-in-law, Juanita Woodruff of Cairo; 10 grandchildren, Sandie (Andy) Eller, Duwayne Johnston, Melanie (James) Drisdale, John Wyndall Johnston, Jim (Jessica) Morris, Greg (Melissa) Morris, Robert (Alison) Morris, Dana (Ben) Potts, Nathan (Hannah) Morris and Brandon (Kristi) Forsyth; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Lauderdale; her parents; one daughter, Nadara Johnston; son-in-law, Wayne Johnston; three brothers, Billy, Walton and Wayne Woodruff; and three sisters, Kathryn Williams, Louise Padgett and Sue McCulloch. Pallbearers are her grandsons. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
