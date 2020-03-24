Myrtle- Jean Huddleston, 78, went to be with the Lord, March 23, 2020. She was born October 6, 1941, to the late R.C. and Vesta Mae Huddleston. Jean was a member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church in Myrtle. She retired from General Electric where she was employed for more than thirty years. Jean loved to fish and cross-stitch and above all else she loved her family. Services will be Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 1:00 at Macedonia Cemetery. Brother Bobby Butler and Brother Tommy Peters will be officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She was survived by her husband of 45 years, Currie Lavelle; one daughter, Susan Webster; one son, Tim Doles and one step son, Tim Lavelle; four grandchildren, Ashley Guidry (Tim), Christy Fiveash (Steve), Allen Webster (Deb), Daniel Webster; and seven great grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother Kenneth Huddleston. For online condolences and guest registration please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
