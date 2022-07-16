John Allen Law, 93, beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away, quietly Thursday, July 14 at home in Phil Campbell, Alabama with his bride of 23 years by his side. He was born September 17, 1928, the son of Edward Reid Law and Evie Lorraine Williams and the oldest of 5 siblings. In 1949, he married Kazuko Osanai of Sapporo, Japan, with whom he had two daughters - Chieri Faye and Anita Jauquin and was married for 35 years. He later married the love of his life Sandra Johnson, January 22, 1999 and they enjoyed over two decades together filled with much love and happiness along with her children, Chuck Key (Jaime), Cassandra Funderburk (Shane) and their children and grandchildren. John was born and raised in the Amory, Mississippi area, leaving for the United States Air Force in his late teens to serve his country. His distinguished 40-plus year career with the United States Air Force took him to post WWII Germany and other countries in Europe, Japan, Korea, Hawaii, and several states in the continental US. He was a member of the Strategic Air Command and retired his active military career at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois in the mid 60's. He began his civil service career at Chanute teaching until his full retirement in the late1970's. He was proud of his service to our country and was a true patriot, supporting many veterans organizations throughout his lifetime. John moved to Florida after his military retirements and began working at Holley-By-The-Sea, then, a new residential development in Navarre, Florida as their maintenance supervisor. He managed staff responsible for outside ground services, development safety, minor construction projects and consulted on land development as the property expanded. He retired from Holley, after 15 years of service and moved back to his home state of Mississippi in the early 1990s to be near family. John loved nothing more than to be outdoors fishing and hunting and did so at every opportunity. While his passion for fishing took him to the deep seas of the Gulf and the lakes of northern Minnesota and Canada, his favorite places to fish were in Alabama and Mississippi where he spent his childhood. He was an avid skeet and trap shooter and was pretty good at busting clay targets on a sporting clays course. He was never without dogs and cats, rescuing and finding furever homes for them but kept many who became his constant companions. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed "tinkering" in the garage or outside on his boats, cars, mower, and guns - always a project to do. John absolutely loved playing with his 4 year old great-grandson, Charlie. He would just light up every time Charlie walked through the door. John was a 32nd degree Scottish rite Free Mason, an oath-bound society, devoted to fellowship, moral discipline, and mutual assistance. He joined the Masons as a young man. John is survived by his wife, Sandra (Johnson) Law; three daughters, Chieri Esposito (Marty) of Gulf Breeze Florida , Anita Broeren (Stuart )of Scottsdale, Arizona, Cassandra Funderburk (Shane) of Phil Campbell, Alabama ; one son, Chuck Key (Jaime) of Phil Campbell, Alabama,; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; a sister Joyce Browning of Amory, Mississippi; a brother Theldon of Lee Summit, Missouri; a sister-in-law Marie Law of Smithville, Mississippi and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Nella Mae Franks, and brother Roger Dale Law, and Sandra's daughter, Robin Haywood. Arrangements are entrusted to Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, Mississippi. Visitation is scheduled Sunday, July 17 at 12:00-2:00 PM.at Pickle Funeral Home 500 3rd Avenue S in Amory. The funeral service will begin at 2 pm. John requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256.
