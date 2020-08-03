OXFORD -- Wallace Lee Lawhorn, 79, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Starksville Manor Health & Rehab in Starksville. Graveside. Services will be on Thursday August 6, 2020 1:00 p.m. at Harrisonville M B C Cemetery in Oxford. Visitation will be on Wednesday August 5, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Oxford Chapel. Burial will follow at Harrisonville Cemetery Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford in charge of services.

