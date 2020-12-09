William Amos Lawman died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was 83. Born April 2, 1937, in DeValls Bluff, Arkansas, he was the son of William Ernest Lawman and Mary Mildred McClung Lawman. He was raised as a Methodist and served in the Air Force for four years. He worked as a mechanical engineer at Warwick Electronics in Forrest City, Arkansas before he and his family moved to Tupelo in 1977 when he became co-owner of Tupelo Oil Co. He was married to the love of his life, Loretta Faye "Rita" Griffin Lawman, who passed away in 2018. He was a proud member of what he called Gaye's Piomingo Market Breakfast Club. He enjoyed carpentry work, tinkering with car engines and was an avid hunter and fisherman in both Mississippi and Arkansas. A private family graveside service will be held at Tupelo Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Amos is survived by his daughters, Cindy Bates of Saltillo, Renee Lawman of Lake Piomingo, and Jodie Burnette (Greg) of Mooreville, and his special God-given son, Ralph Jolley of Lake Piomingo; grandchildren, Amanda Berthay (Ryan), Caleb Lawman (Samantha), Richard Kent (Ashton), Emma Lawman, and Jae Burnette; great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Brantley, Ava Lilly, William and Caroline; his sister, Ernestine Daniels (Charles) of Cabot, Arkansas; and special brother-in-law, Bobby Griffin (Pam) of Bryant, Arkansas. He loved "his girls" at Rosewood and the family would like to thank them for the love and care they showed him. Memorials in honor of Amos may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
