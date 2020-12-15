Dakota Nicole Lawrence, 21, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. PRIVATE. Services will be on Saturday December 19, 2020 at Watson Grove M.B. Church . Visitation will be on Friday December 18, 2020 4:00-7:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel . Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery 266 CR 90 Ingomar New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

