HOUSTON, MS -- Fairy Lawrence , 92, passed away Sunday, February 09, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at New Zion M.B. Church in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at New Zion Cemetery in Houston, MS..

