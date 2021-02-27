72, passed away on Mon., Feb. 22, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. John Lawson was born to his late parents, Elbert "Jack" Lawson and Levada Moore Lawson on April 15, 1948 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Lawson is survived by two daughter; Jacquilyn Owens (Cedric) of Southaven, MS and Tangi Donaldson of Okolona. One son; Darris French (Shakedia) of Mantee. There are also ten grandchildren, six grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. The visitation will be Sat., Feb. 27, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be Sun., Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Pastor Ricky Lawson officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
