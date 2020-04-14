TUPELO - Michael Lawson, born December 29, 1960, passed away Saturday, April 4th at home surrounded by loving family.
He was preceded in death by his Father Billy Lawson and Mother Shirley Wages Towery. He is survived by his children Brittany (Justin) Vick and Cory Lawson, brothers Billy Dale Lawson (Dawn), Kenneth DeLozier (Patty) and his sister Linda Tabel (Scott), 4 Aunts, 4 Uncles, 8 Nieces and 3 Nephews.
Michael adored spending time with his three grandchildren Bryson, Liam, and Lincoln who were the light of his life and gave him so much joy.
He was a great friend and support to many members of his NA group helping them through their recovery. We would also like to extend our families thanks and gratitude to his friend Bart Burton for the care and friendship he gave to Michael during his final weeks.
A memorial will be held at a date in the near future.
