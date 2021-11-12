85, passed away on Nov. 4, 2021 in Union City, Ga. Odie Lee Lawson was born to his late parents, Elbert Jack Lawson and Lavada Moore-Lawson on Dec. 25, 1935 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Lawson was a retired book-keeper from Futurian and also a custodian at Okolona High School. Mr. Odie Lee Lawson is survived by 2 Daughters; Dr. Sandra (Kurt) Lawson-Higgins of Biloxi, MS and Vicki Lawson of Booneville, MS. 2 Sons; Bobby (Carolyn) Lawson of Auburn, Ga. and Rev. Rickey (Patricia) Lawson of Senoia, Ga. 1 Sister; Lula Lawson-Williams of Tupelo. 3 Brothers-in-laws; Hal (Gloria) Heard, Jr. of Canton, MI, J.B. (Sharon) Heard of San Diego, Ca., and Charles (Mary Jo) Heard of Plantersville, MS. 3 Sister-in-laws; Daisy (Rev. H.B.) Sadler of Plantersville, MS, Arma (Joe Nelson) Seals and Joann (John) Hendrix, Sr. of both Shannon, MS. 2 Aunts; Minnie Blackamore of New York, NY and Lessie Moore of Kalamazoo, MI. There are also 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Odie L. Lawson was preceded in death by his parents; Elbert Jack Lawson and Levada Moore-Lawson. Wife of 60 years; Verna Lawson. 3 Brothers; Harvey (Alice) Lawson, John (Gloria) Lawson, Elbert Lawson, Jr. and Samuel Lawson. 1 Sister; Ola Mae Gunn. The visitation will be Fri., Nov. 12, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sat., Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Rev. Anthony Rainey officiating. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
