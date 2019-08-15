HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Ramona Jean Lawson, 88, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Trinity Nursing in Holly Springs. Services will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00PM at graveside in Hill Crest Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.

