Allen Scott "Tut" Lawson, 56, died December 17, 2020 after a short illness. Scott was born in Tupelo, MS on October 20, 1964. He attended Tupelo High School. After High School, he began his career in construction. This took him to several cities and states. Scott made his home with his family in West Memphis, AR. A prayer service will be held at Noon today (Wednesday, December 23, 2020) in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 11 AM to service time. Scott leaves behind a very special person, Monica May; two daughters, Molly Elder (Cole), and Samantha Phillips of Pine Bluff, AR; three grandchildren, Lathen and Lindsey Elder and Garrett Phillips; two sisters, Dawn Lawson and Lallie Wren (James), of Nettleton, MS; one niece, Shea Lawson (fiancé Codey Eads), and one nephew, Chad Kilgo; three great nephews, Lawson Wren Kelly, Hunter and Bubba Kilgo, and one great niece, Lisa Kilgo; along with a host of cousins and extended Wren family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, James "Jimmy" Smallwood Lawson, Sr. and Marjorie Waters Lawson, and brother, James "Jim" Smallwood Lawson, Jr. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
