Shirley Ann Mayo Lawson, 54, resident of New Albany and lifelong resident of Union County, departed this life Tuesday morning, August 4, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance for Shirley will be at 2 PM Thursday, August 6 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. A private family burial will be at a later date. Shirley was born October 1, 1965 in Union County, the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary Joyce Weeden Mayo. She was a graduate of Ingomar High School and was a homemaker throughout her life. Shirley will be remembered for the love she had for her family and her pet canine "Sugar". She enjoyed her home and privacy and was affectionately known as the "family complainer". Survivors include her husband, Henry Thomas Lawson, one daughter, Beverly McGloflin (Sammy) of Ecru and eight grandchildren, Hunter, Austin, and McCalla Carwile, Lance, Shyann, Blake and Jazz McGloflin and Emi Watson. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Mayo. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the lawson family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
