Vance Eugene Lawson (76) passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at his home in Altitude. He was a member of the American Legion Post #130 in Baldwyn. He was an avid pool shark and dominos player. He enjoyed going to yard sales and collecting antiques and knives. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services are 11 am Saturday, July 17, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Friday, July 16, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Dodds Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Ann Lawson of Altitude; his sons, Terry Bressler of Savannah, TN, Timmy Bressler (Faye) of Savannah, TN and Sheldon Burrow (Margarete) of Booneville; his daughter, Ann Simpson (Steve) of Booneville; his sisters, Shelia Burcham of Booneville, Margarete Hayes (Muncy) of Tupelo and Nancy Lawson of Booneville; his special granddaughter, whom he raised like a daughter, Paula Lollar and her son, Vance Keegan of Arkansas and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vance and Pearl Lawson; his daughter, Donna Harris; his son, Michael Burrow; his brothers, Billy Parks, LP, Joe William, Jackie Jerome and Glen Lawson and his sisters, Evelyn Prentiss, Bobbie Faye Thomas, Peggy Cole and Jeanette Bishop. Pallbearers are; Steve Simpson, Shane Burcham, Josh Lawson, Zachary Parrish, Ben Shamburger and Krew Thorne.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.