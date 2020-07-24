Vivian Yvette Lawson, 57, passed away July 24, 2020 at her home. She was a hardworking woman, who never met a stranger. She was a strong willed, dedicated, loving woman who would do anything for anyone and loved her family the most. She is survived by her children, Joseph Neil Wright(Tabatha) and Samantha Rose Reynolds(Craig); her grandchildren, Olivia, Kailan, and Rosalynn Reynolds; sisters, Virginia Carlock and Jodi Ransom; brothers, Danny and Allen Lawson; and special friends, Kathy and Doyle White. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Y. Wright; father, Thomas D. Lawson; mother, Willma J. Stark; and brother, Mitchell W. Lawson. Graveside Service will be 2PM Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens with Bro. Olin McBriee officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

