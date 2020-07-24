Vivian Yvette Lawson, 57, passed away July 24, 2020 at her home. She was a hardworking woman, who never met a stranger. She was a strong willed, dedicated, loving woman who would do anything for anyone and loved her family the most. She is survived by her children, Joseph Neil Wright(Tabatha) and Samantha Rose Reynolds(Craig); her grandchildren, Olivia, Kailan, and Rosalynn Reynolds; sisters, Virginia Carlock and Jodi Ransom; brothers, Danny and Allen Lawson; and special friends, Kathy and Doyle White. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Y. Wright; father, Thomas D. Lawson; mother, Willma J. Stark; and brother, Mitchell W. Lawson. Graveside Service will be 2PM Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens with Bro. Olin McBriee officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.