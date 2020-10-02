Clarene Lay Aron, 86, passed away October 1, 2020 at Church Street Manor in Ecru, MS. She was born in Jasper, AL and moved to Mississippi in 1952. She enjoyed quilting, flowers, and gardening. The grandchildren loved her pranks and jokes, fried apple pies, and coconut cakes. She is survived by her children, Rickey Aron(Sheila), Teresa Tackitt(Sam), and Juanice Hooker(Ricky); grandchildren, Kristi Carwile, Amanda Floyd(Cameron), Joey Tackitt(Alison), Tracy Tackitt(Shane), Robin Duffie, Tommy Caldwell(Jennifer), and Jackie Caldwell(Beverly); and seven great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Aron; daughter, Cecelia "Bo" Tackitt; her parents and siblings. Graveside Service will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2PM at Guinn Cemetery with visitation beginning at 1PM at Guinn Cemetery Pavilion. Rev. Tommy Inmon will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Her grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Guinn Cemetery Maintenance Fund c/o First Choice Bank, Pontotoc, MS.
