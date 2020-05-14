David Matthew Lay, age 40, of Tupelo, Mississippi, passed away May 13, 2020. He was born November 23, 1979 in Amory, Mississippi, and lived in Smithville during his childhood and adolescence. Graduating from Amory High School in 1998, he went on to earn his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Mississippi State University. He was an instructor of sociology at Itawamba Community College, Tupelo Campus. With his quick wit and encyclopedic knowledge of movies, music, Survivor, and anything Mississippi State, David's unique take on subjects made conversation with him always insightful and entertaining. He enjoyed travel and especially his opportunity to participate in archeological digs in Egypt, Sicily, and Israel while a student at MSU. Because of his love for his British Heritage, he managed to become a dual citizen of both the United States and the United Kingdom. David is survived by his parents, William E. Lay and Debra Brown Lay of Smithville, the love of his life, Chelsea Steele, his son, Jordan Alexander Pendergrass of Kaysville, Utah, his daughter, Devyn Steele, his sister, Emily Grace Lay of Smithville, his brothers, Nathan Lay of Cimarron, New Mexico and Adam Lay and wife Kaitlyn of Kapolei, Hawaii, along with their children, Bella, Mahea, and Micah. In addition, he leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and a large extended family, as well as a host of friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Rev. H. W. and Joyce Lay and Condra and Grace Brown, along with his furry companion, Brando. A graveside service will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Young Memorial Gardens in Smithville with Rev. Sammy Washburn officiating and music by Kevin Adams and Terry Long. Pallbearers will be Jared Wilson, Terry Long, Kelly Williams, John Michael Lay, Nathan Lay and Adam Lay, with Samuel Bueckert as an honorary pallbearer. Following the service, family and friends are invited to meet at The Smithville Memorial Park for a "Shared Memories" picnic. You are welcome to bring lawn chairs and memories to share and you may stay in your car and practice social distancing if you are more comfortable to do so. The service will be live-streamed via Facebook on the Memories of David Matthew Lay Facebook group. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Camp Lake Stephens Methodist Camp, 117 Camp Lake Stephens Drive, Oxford, MS 38655
