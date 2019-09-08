Tupelo -Merrill Layne McNutt Scott, 76, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Born October 24, 1942 in Jug Fork Community as the only child of Woodrow and Kathleen McNutt, she grew up and attended the schools there. Merrill worked for 38 years at Barclay/Bauhaus in Saltillo and retired as Accounting Supervisor. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM today (Mon. 9/9/19) at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Dr. Dickie Rhea will officiate. Private burial will be in the Fairfield Cemetery in Blue Springs. Visitation will be from Noon-service time today. She is survived by her only son, Joe Lane Scott of Tupelo; her sister in law and best friend Patsy Scott; niece and great nieces Gwen Scott Hood, Caroline Hood, and Sarah Beth Hood; and grandson Dakota Ross. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Scott, and her parents, Woodrow and Kathleen McNutt.
