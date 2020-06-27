Michael Lawrence Lazore, 62, started his new life in heaven on June 26, 2020 after a hard fought eighteen month battle with cancer. He was born in Bisbee, Arizona on August 10, 1957, to the Late Glenn David Lazore Sr and Rosalee Ruth Wells Lazore Salazar. Michael was a many faceted man. He is known for his protective nature over his loved ones. He was a fearless snake catcher, thespian, writer of poetry, basketball player and fisherman. He fished all his life from Arizona to South Carolina and he shared this love of fishing with his son, Joshua, who continues this family tradition. He earned his first class radio and broadcasting license and a B. S. In Agriculture from Mississippi State University. He received Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior at 19, which he counted as the most important event of his life. Survivors include his wife, Sherri Lynn Lazore and son Joshua Daniel Lazore, his mother Rosalee Ruth Salazar, his brothers Glenn David Lazore Jr., Jerry Salazar, Robert P. Salazar Jr. and his sisters Carol Castellano, and Cleo Klopfleisch. He was preceded in death by his father Glenn David Lazore Sr , and brothers Paul Castellano, and Manuel Castellano. A private graveside service will be held in Tupelo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
