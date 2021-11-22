Robert Lawrence "Bob" Leach, 61, died Friday, November 19, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center after a 39 day battle with Covid accompanied by complications from pneumonia. Bob was born March 25, 1960, the son of the late Troy Elbert Leach and Virginia Darlene Leach. Bob graduated from East Union High School in 1978 and furthered his education at Northeast Miss. Community College. Bob had spent the last few years employed at Cockrell Banana, where he was a warehouse foreman at the time of his death. He was a faithful and devoted member of the Connect Church on Veteran's Boulevard. He enjoyed writing poetry for his wife, Cindy, riding his bike, playing his guitar and singing, building things, cooking and writing. His greatest joy was found in Jesus, whom he testified of and served faithfully. He loved out loud, up close and personal, giving freely, serving wholeheartedly, and encouraging this fellow man. A practical jokester and prankster, Bob was truly a "one of a kind" man. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Terry Pierce and Bro. Gary Robison officiating. Pam Robison will read the obituary. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery near Blue Springs. Visitation will be from 11 AM service Tuesday only, all at Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 1 PM Tuesday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Bob is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindy Kay McVay Leach, to whom he married June 17, l983; a daughter, Wendy Renae Patterson (John Michael), a granddaughter, Anna Marie Patterson and a grandson, John Landon Patterson; his mother in law, Louise White; three Aunts, and numerous cousins. Pallbearers will be work associates from Cockrell and members of Security Team from Connect Church. The family suggests that memorials be made to Connect Church, 1650 N. Veterans Blvd, Tupelo, MS. 38804. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
