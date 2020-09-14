Donna Kay Leach Dillard, 65, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:23PM at NMMC-Tupelo, MS, due to natural causes. She was a wonderful, loving wife for 49 year and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved playing in her computer, coloring, fishing, hunting, and most of all playing with her grandchildren and grandchildren and her bible. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bobby Joe Dillard; one sister, Sherrie Leach Russell; one brother, Louis Leach; her daughter, Belinda Kay Dillard; sons, Thomas Dillard(Morgan) and Allen Moore(Thersa); six grandchildren, Bailey Coker, Tyler Coker, JT Dillard, Michael Moore, Garrett Dillard, Cadie Moore, and a bonus grandson, Joe Dillard "little man"; one great grandson, Mitchell Moore. She was preceded in death by one sister, Janice Leach; her mother, Mavis Leach; father, Lewis Leach; and her son, John Lewis Dillard. Funeral Service will be held 11AM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Clifton Waldron officiating. Burial will follow in Thaxton Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 15, 5-8PM and Wednesday, September 16, 10AM until service time.
