Gary Lane Leach, 80, passed away July 2, 2020, at his home in Thaxton, MS, surrounded by his loving family. He was a Godly man who loved the Lord and his family. He was born April 23, 1940, to Ola and Walter Leach in Sherman, MS. He was a member of Sand Springs Community Church. He was a retired Memphis Fire Fighter of 26 and a half years. He enjoyed "picking and grinning" with several groups. A graveside service will be at 2:00pm Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Warren Cemetery. Bro. Roger Hunter and Bro. Marcus Coward will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-wife of 54 years-Mary Alice Sewell Leach; daughter-Angie (Evans) Gurner; 6 grandchildren-Lane (Hope) Herren, Nikki (David) Smith, Nathan Taylor, Teah (Sean) Herren, Joey (Brandon) Gurner and Jalyn Gurner; 7 great grandchildren; a brother-Wilburn (Jean) Leach and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by-beloved daughter-Michelle Herren; parents; sisters-Frances Donaldson (Bert), Marjorie McElwain (Frank) and Dot Holloway (Tam). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Sanctuary Hospice, P.O. Box 2177, 5159 West Main St, Tupelo, MS; or Gideons. The family thanks Hospice nurse, Beverly Irby; CNAs, Saralynn, Ellie and Hannah for their care over the past three months.

