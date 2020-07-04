Gary Lane Leach, 80, passed away July 2, 2020, at his home in Thaxton, MS, surrounded by his loving family. He was a Godly man who loved the Lord and his family. He was born April 23, 1940, to Ola and Walter Leach in Sherman, MS. He was a member of Sand Springs Community Church. He was a retired Memphis Fire Fighter of 26 and a half years. He enjoyed "picking and grinning" with several groups. A graveside service will be at 2:00pm Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Warren Cemetery. Bro. Roger Hunter and Bro. Marcus Coward will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-wife of 54 years-Mary Alice Sewell Leach; daughter-Angie (Evans) Gurner; 6 grandchildren-Lane (Hope) Herren, Nikki (David) Smith, Nathan Taylor, Teah (Sean) Herren, Joey (Brandon) Gurner and Jalyn Gurner; 7 great grandchildren; a brother-Wilburn (Jean) Leach and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by-beloved daughter-Michelle Herren; parents; sisters-Frances Donaldson (Bert), Marjorie McElwain (Frank) and Dot Holloway (Tam). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Sanctuary Hospice, P.O. Box 2177, 5159 West Main St, Tupelo, MS; or Gideons. The family thanks Hospice nurse, Beverly Irby; CNAs, Saralynn, Ellie and Hannah for their care over the past three months.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
89°
Partly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Tonight
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 4, 2020 @ 6:08 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.