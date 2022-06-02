Loretta Gay Magers Leath, 73, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Methodist Hospital, Germantown. She was born on December 16, 1948, in Baldwyn to Clayborne and Laverne Hodges Magers. She graduated from Saltillo High School and was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis. She loved to cook cakes and give to other people and was known for her Coconut, Carrot and Strawberry cakes. She loved cooking in general and to prepare food that was special for others. She enjoyed reading her "Singing News" magazine and following her favorite gospel quartets with her husband, David. They loved going on trips to hear gospel music. She also enjoyed a good card game, board game, or playing dominoes, especially with her family. Services will be 1 PM Saturday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. John Cagle officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, David Leath; two daughters, Amy Rainer and Kristi Thompson; one sister, Ann Brock; five grandchildren, Chapel, Clay and Chase Rainer, PJ and Shelby Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayborne and Laverne Magers; her siblings, Sue Magers McKin and Charlie Magers. Pallbearers will be Dan Rainer, Philmon Thompson, Charlie Magers, Danny Sanders, MD., Brett Davis, Bailey Davis and Brandon Sullivan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chapel Rainer, Clay Rainer and Chase Rainer. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
