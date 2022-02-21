Dallas R. Leathers, 83, passed away on February 19, 2022 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on January 16, 1939 in Itawamba County to parents Cecil and Amie (Hammett) Leathers. He lived most of his life in Lee County. He was a Baptist. He loved to garden and watch sports on television. He was the owner of Shannon Produce. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with Bro. Robert Hogue officiating. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Dean Leathers, one daughter, Kim Sanders (Tim), two sons, Brian Leathers (Kim), Ronnie Flurry (Gail), six grandchildren, several great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Darryl Flurry, one grandson Chris Flurry, one sister and three brothers. Pallbearers will be Dewy Flurry, Sebastian Flurry, Dudley Taylor, Cory Flurry, Barry Smitherman, James Burrow. Honorary pallbearers will be J. W. Beasley, Mike Simmons and Jeff Hood. Visitation will be Tuesday two hours before service time from 11:00- 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo in his memory. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.