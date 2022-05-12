Helen Franks Leathers, 82, made the transition to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Dogwood Assisted Living in Fulton. She was born March 7, 1940, to Aaron and Vadis Stacy Franks. She was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church. Helen had a nursery and babysit for many years. She was a Mamaw to all. She retired from NMMC Food services. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and yard sales. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Rodney Lindsey and Ricky Lesley officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. She is survived by three children, who she did not give birth, but was mother to; Rachel Leathers, Michael Dill (Tonuia), and Barry White (Lisa), all of Mantachie; six grandchildren, Nathan Leathers (Savanna), Kayla Howery (Bobby), Jody Dill, Summer Duncan (Jay), Carolyna White, and Dakota White; six great grandchildren, Sara Grace Leathers, Micah Howery, Oliver Leathers, Leanna Howery, Jagger Duncan, and Stella Leathers; one sister, Virginia Blalock; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bonnie Leathers, who passed away on May 9, 2017; one son-in-law, Jimmy Leathers; two brothers, Junior Franks and Jimmy Franks; one sister, Martha White; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Nathan Leathers, Oliver Leathers, Bobby Howery, Micah Howery, Jody Dill, Dakota White, Cody Hoyle, and Blake Buchanan. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.