Lana Kay Leathers, 71, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born May 3, 1951. She worked in the maintenance department at Dorsey Attendance Center for a number of years. Services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Burial will be in the Hopewell Cemetery. Lana is survived by a brother-in-law, Hershell Pearce (Sondra); two nieces, Carla Pearce (Brian Pitts) and Shea Guntharp (Jason); a special friend, Sandy Webb (Ronnie); and several nieces and a nephew who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Pitts; one son, Michael Leathers; one grandson, Dustin Leathers; and one sister, Linda Pearce. Pallbearers will be Jason Doler, Josh Francis, Tony Grady, Carson Cook, Jake Smith, and John Foster. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until service time Sunday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with Lana's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
