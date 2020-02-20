TIPPAH / ALCORN COUNTIES -- William Glenn Leatherwood, 64, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 22 at 1 PM at Antioch Church of Christ in Ramer, TN. Visitation will be on Friday, February 21 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lake Hill Memory Garden near Bethel Springs, TN.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.