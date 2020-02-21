On Wednesday afternoon, February 19, 2020, William Glenn Leatherwood, 64, resident of the Glen Community, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at North Mississippi Medical Center following a brief illness. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 PM Saturday, February 22 at Antioch Church of Christ, 7158 Hwy 57 W, Ramer, TN. Bro. Darrin Stapleton will officiate and burial will follow in Lake Hill Memory Garden Cemetery near Bethel Springs, TN. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Glenn was born May 28, 1955 in Selmer, TN, the son of the late William Melvin and Mary Magdalene Clayton Leatherwood. He was a graduate of McNairy Central High School and was married May 30, 1998 to his beloved wife, Barbara Sheffield Leatherwood who survives. A member of Antioch Church of Christ, Glenn was employed as a conveyor systems contractor as long as health permitted. His love for his family was unending and he was well known in the community as the biggest fan and pillar of support for the Alcorn Central Golden Bears. Watching his grandsons participate in sports for the Biggersville Lions also brought him much joy. Those who knew Glenn through the years will remember his quick wit, infectious smile, his wonderful ability to make friends easily and his zest for life. Reading, eating, westerns, "piddlin" outside and traveling were favorite pastimes. He leaves behind many memories to be cherished and his family finds comfort knowing they will meet again. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, February 21 at The Ripley Funeral Home and will continue from 11 AM to 1 PM at Antioch Church of Christ in Ramer, TN. In addition to his wife of 21 years, memories will be shared by his children, Mandy Leatherwood, Brittany Hudson, Hannah Leatherwood, Billy Hudson and Jacob Leatherwood, all of Corinth, Amber Brooks (Chad) and Kathy Leatherwood, both of Selmer, TN, Kara Godwin (Houston) of Ripley, Krystal Hudson (Chris) of Booneville and Kevin Sheffield (Mary Beth) of iuka, two sisters, Betty Kirk (Jesse) of Ramer, TN and Barbara Grimes (Gary) of Selmer, one brother in law Barry Sheffield (Kim) of Niceville, FL, sixteen grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Edward Leatherwood. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Leatherwood family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
