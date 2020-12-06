85, passed away on Wed,. Dec. 2, 2020 at her sister's residence in Okolona. Annie Earline Leavy was born to her late parents Ozell Hollis and Alice Doss on Feb. 28, 1935 in Chickasaw County. Annie Leavy lived in St. Louis, MO for most of her adult life. She was also a member of Newstead Baptist Church in St. Louis for over 60 years under the leadership of Pastor Elder Pearson. Annie Earlne Leavy is survived by two sisters; Imogene Armstrong of Okolona and Shirley Coleman of Chicago, Ill. One brother; James Doss (Tracey) of Okolona. There are also two grandchildren. The visitation will be Tues., Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., one hour before the graveside service. The service will be begin at 12:00 noon at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery. Safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
