Jessica Dawn Ledbetter, 37, resident of Myrtle, died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident near Cairo, MS on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Funeral Services remembering the life of Jessica will be at 4 PM Sunday, July 24 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Dustin Long officiating. Burial will follow in Ecru Cemetery. Jessica was born July 29, 1984 in Union County and is the daughter of Rhonda Richardson Owens (Jack) of Ecru. She received her education from W.P. Daniel High School and was employed in the furniture industry for most of her life. A Christian, Jessica can be characterized by many words, honest, loving, stubborn, thoughtful, caring and trusting. She will be remembered for her good cooking, her servant's heart, love of hugging and her "go get her" attitude. A loving daughter, mother, sister and friend, Jessica will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 4 PM Sunday, July 24 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. In addition to her mother, memories will continue to be shared by her daughter, Hailey Wicker, one son, Peyton Wicker, two bonus sons, Brayden and Carson Lewis, two brothers, Robert Richardson (Allison) of Ecru and Joshua Decanter (Haley) of Ingomar, grandparents, Shirley Huffstickler, Calvin Huffstickler and Walter Ford, two nephews, Jase and Rivers Richardson and a special companion, Steven Lewis. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Decanter. The Staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Jessica's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
