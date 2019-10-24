POTTS CAMP -- James A. Ledet, 69, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday October 26, 2019 11:00 a.m. a Celebration of Life at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs, MS.

