Nicholas Austin Ledford, 28, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021. He was born April 27, 1993, to Glenn Daniel Ledford and Patricia Lanette McAnally Ledford. Nick loved his children and enjoyed spending time with his family. You could find him around a good bonfire or the swimming pool. He had a special friend, his dog Gunner. Nick was a line leader at Ashley Furniture. Visitation will be Friday, October 29, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM until service time. Bro. William Montgomery and Bro. Mark McCoy will be officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Olive Church of God Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his sons, Ayden Ledford and Grayson Ledford of Booneville, MS; his parents, Daniel and Lanette; brother, Chris Ledford (Candi) of Corinth, MS; sister, Kimberly Ledford of Booneville; maternal grandmother, Linda McAnally of Phoenix, AZ; nephews, James Andrew Parker, Cain Ledford, Eli Tucker, and Colton Ledford; a niece, Molly Parker; and a host of uncles and aunts. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, J. D. and Barbara Ledford; and maternal grandfather, J. C. McAnally. Pallbearers will be Michael Cummings, James Ledford, Jamie Ledford, Logan Ledford, Liam Ledford, Allen McAnally and Phillip Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Molly Parker, James Andrew Parker, Cain Ledford, Eli Tucker and Colton Ledford.
