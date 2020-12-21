Roxie Ledlow, 85, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Meadows. She was born February 13, 1935 to the late Troy Dill and the late Reba Cooksey Dill. She was a member of Dorsey Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, and going to church. She enjoyed cooking for her family and just being around her grandchildren. Private family service will be 2:00 pm on Tuesday December 22, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Estes officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Tuesday. Burial will be in Mantachie City Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her sons: Dale (Lynne) Ledlow of Mantachie, Mackey Ledlow of Mantachie, Jimmy (Amberly) Ledlow; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Ledlow; son, Joey Ledlow; daughters: Shelia Madsen and Debbie Ledlow Grandsons will be her pallbearers. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

