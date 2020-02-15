Amanda Schrock Lee, 88, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at her reisdence in Aberdeen. She was born on June 26, 1931, to Samuel Schrock and Nancy Schrock Schrock in Bay Minette, Al. She was a lifelong resident of Monroe County, Mississippi where she was a homemaker. She was a member of the Mennonite Christian Church. Graveside services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 3:00 PM at the Mennonite Christian Cemetery with Stephen Luker officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include six daughters: Malinda Luker, Carolyn Luker, Sheila Luker and Arleen Luker all of Aberdeen; Rebecca Helton of Hamilton; and Diane Phillips of Smithville; three sons: Andrew Lee and Levi Lee of Aberdeen; Jonah Lee of Virginia; eleven brothers and sisters; sixty grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Noah Lee; her parents; a daughter, Rachel Luker; and four brothers: Johnny, James, Samuel and Abraham Schrock. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
