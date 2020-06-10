RED BANKS -- Guy Lee, 56, passed away Tuesday, June 10, 2020, at his home in Red Banks. Services will be on Saturday Private at Mt Newell Cemetery Red Banks. Visitation will be on Friday June 12, 2020 walk thru 3:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry funeral Home Holly Springs .

