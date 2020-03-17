Armon Dudley "Dusty" Lee III, 60, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born February 8, 1960 in Aberdeen, MS. to Armon Dudley Lee, Jr. and Marlyn Miller Lee. Mr. Lee was a Truck Driver for Plains All America. he enjoyed water skiing, racing, was a hard worker and was very dedicated to his family. He was a member of the Abundant Life United Pentecostal Church in Hamilton, MS. A Graveside Service will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with Pastor Joseph Kennedy officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife Kim Berry Lee of Hamilton, MS; one daughter Kristin Elam (Tanner) of Hamilton, MS; one son Armon D. Lee "Dustin" IV of Hamilton, MS and one brother Barry M Lee of Amory, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Craig Lee. Pallbearers will be Keith Vaughn, Wayne Davis, Billy Roberts, Jason Cantrell , Joel Boone and Bobby White. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Smith and Terry Logan. Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 1:00P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
