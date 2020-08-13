NEW ALBANY -- Iris Nell Lee, 76, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at her home in New Albany. Services will be on Monday August 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday August 16, 2020 3:00-5:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery New Albany Serenity Simmons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

