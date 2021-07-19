David Cecil Lee, Jr, "David Jr", 53, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 in Hobbs, NM. Born January 24, 1968, in Houston, MS, he was the son of David Lee, Sr. and Anne and Jeff Cannon. He was a 1986 graduate of Calhoun City High School, and was a member of Derma Baptist Church. After high school, David Jr went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from Mississippi State University. He spent most of his career in Sales, most recently with Ellerbe and Harrison Oil Leasing. David Jr was easy going, and never met a stranger. He enjoyed the simple things in life, and always had a smile on his face. He had such a positive presence around everyone. His infectious smile and constant encouragement for everyone made him who he was. David Jr's passion in life was golf. He was the guy that everyone wanted to play with. Not only because they had a chance of winning, but also because of the fellowship and the fun of being around him. David Jr lived his life by always living in the moment and being a positive presence to the people and situations around him. His memory will live on forever in the hearts and minds of his family and his countless number of friends. Pryor Funeral Home has the honor of serving David Jr's family. A Funeral Service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 3:00pm at Derma Baptist Church. There will also be a visitation on Wednesday from 12:00pm until service time at the church. Bro. Floyd Lamb will be officiating, with interment to follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Big Creek. Serving as pallbearers will be Steven Havens, Tony Morgan, Porter Casey, Douglas Bullard, Stacy Taylor, Barry Black, and Allen Clark. Honorary Pallbearers will be his many golfing buddies from Pine Hills Country Club in Calhoun City and Natchez Trace Golf Club in Tupelo He leaves behind his mother, Anne Cannon and her husband Jeff of Saltillo, MS; father, David Lee, Sr. of Calhoun City; daughter, Allysen Lee; son, Larsen Lee; brother, Brandon Lee and his wife Stephanie of Calhoun City; step-sister, Carla Blackwelder and her husband Allen of Bruce; step-brother, Neal Smith and his wife Catherine of Starkville; step-brother, Sean Cannon and his wife Julia of Fulton; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil and Tina Mae Lee, and L.Z. and Winnie Hawks; and step-mother, Diane Holder Lee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Natchez Trace Golf Club for The David Lee, Jr. Annual Memorial Golf Tournament. 978 CR 681, Saltillo, MS, 38866. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at www.pryorfuneralhome.com
